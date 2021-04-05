Metro Detroit leaders form strategy to target illegal weapon cases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christine Ferretti and George Hunter, The Detroit News
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 5—DETROIT — Wayne County law enforcement officials have launched an initiative to adjudicate more than 2,000 concealed weapons defendants as part of a larger effort to clear a docket of cases that is backlogged because of COVID-related court closures.

The effort directs more energy into clearing out traditionally low-level cases to send a signal to criminals that carrying weapons illegally will have consequences.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan laid out the strategy to prioritize and move the cases during his recent State of the City speech, "so you can't think for a second that justice isn't coming."

Chief 36th District Judge William McConico is overseeing the special docket that got underway on March 22. Under the initiative, McConico obtained cross-designation as a 3rd Circuit judge from the state court administrator, which enables him to hear and issue sentences in the felony concealed carry weapon cases.

The judge told The Detroit News that there is a backlog of 2,200 old cases with new ones come in every day. As result, he's running a pre-exam docket on Mondays and Wednesdays. He'll be taking up all new CCW cases and a portion of the backlog.

It aims to benefit defendants by bringing resolutions faster and gets more guns off the streets, he said.

"We've never really seen this amount of gun cases in our court," McConico said. "We don't want cases just to languish behind other cases. We're able to help solve this problem and make sure justice is fair and efficient."

Detroit police Chief James Craig said his officers are arresting between 60 and 100 people weekly for illegally carrying concealed weapons, and that Wayne County prosecutors are charging about 75% of the cases, "which is a high number. So they're doing their job — but the backlog is a major concern.

"What are the consequences of illegally carrying a gun in Detroit? Right now, there are none," Craig said. "If there's no risk, what happens? They continue to offend. This is so simple, but somehow a lot of people don't seem to get it."

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said she sees the CCW program as one way to address the county's growing backlog. Other options are under discussion, but those efforts, she said, are complicated by uncertainties associated with the pandemic.

Worthy said her office has been in talks with court leadership and defense attorneys about the new "pilot" program for CCW cases — individuals cited for illegally carrying concealed weapons — which are some of the county's lowest-level offenses.

Moving more of the lower-level cases, she said, enables the county to spend time trying cases for more serious offenses.

"I'm not saying these are cases we should not pay attention to, they are," Worthy said of the CCW cases. "But when we look at a scale with homicides, sexual assaults, armed robberies, child abuse, elder abuse, domestic violence, carjackings, and we look at some of our major cases, we have to figure out how we are going to try all of these cases."

'Untenable' caseload

Worthy said her office always lacks money and employees. The staffing issues worsened amid stresses tied to COVID and the workload. Worthy said she has lost more than 50 lawyers during the pandemic and the caseload is "untenable."

County Executive Warren Evans, she said, "gets it" and is working with Worthy's office to address it.

"You can't have 300 backed-up homicides and hundreds of nonfatal shootings. ... It's a situation that we are all trying to work collaboratively to fix," she said.

Worthy said there already was a backlog of cases prior to the pandemic because she doesn't have the staff to quickly prosecute the high number of cases in Wayne County.

In 2019, the last year for which statistics are available, there were 13,334 felony cases logged in Wayne Circuit Court, while 36th District Court handled 12,096 felonies.

"The biggest thing in my office is we have prosecutors with caseloads that are just untenable," she said. "You shouldn't have one person that has 45 homicide cases. You shouldn't have someone who has 50 sexual assault cases. Defense attorneys in comparison have maybe 13 or 14 cases when it comes to that."

The logjam also is affecting defendants, defense attorneys and everyone else affiliated with the criminal justice system, Worthy said.

"People who are awaiting trial are in jail longer than they may like," she said.

Defendants used to be tried within 90 to 120 days.

"This pandemic has changed it all," Worthy added. "We cannot bring jurors into a small jury room. You can't do it and be safe."

Detroit attorney James Schlaff said he has several clients awaiting their CCW cases to be adjudicated. He contended some of his clients' arrests were questionable, something he looks forward to arguing in court.

"We see people being pulled over for little to nothing, and the first thing out of the officer's mouth is, 'Do you have a gun?' The next thing you know, they're searching the car," Schlaff said. "The officers are supposed to have their body cams on, but in some cases, they just so happened to not be working.

"I want to see these cases get into a courtroom, so my clients can get justice. Some of them are in jail, and that's taking away a chunk of their lives. Let people have their fair hearings and trials in a fair amount of time."

Worthy said many defendants have demanded in-person hearings, which is their right, and cases have consequently backed up. Still, prosecutors are preparing to try cases and talking with victims. The Zoom hearings, she added, are constant.

"It's not as if we are sitting around doing nothing," she said.

Plans for the courts are being made and readjusted based on COVID statistics. Michigan became the top state in the country for new COVID-19 cases per population last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Craig said quick action is needed, not only for those who offend but others who plan to.

"By not addressing this issue," he said, "it sends a message of incentivizing crimes like CCW."

Freeing up courtrooms

McConico said the plan came together with input from Worthy, Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Kenny, public defenders and the city of Detroit.

The special docket, he said, frees up 36th District Court's four other examination courtrooms for homicide, carjacking and criminal sexual conduct cases.

It's unclear how long the special docket will remain in effect. When the CCW backlog is resolved, there's potential for adding other felony cases to the docket with defendants who might be eligible for diversion programs or plea agreements, McConico said.

On Nov. 5, 36th District Court officials halted in-person hearings, citing a spike in reported COVID cases locally and statewide. On Nov. 17, McConico closed the court for three weeks because of another reported increase in virus cases.

The court has since resumed hearing cases, although most hearings are held virtually.

The shutdown and logistics of organizing virtual hearings has added to an already backlogged docket, which Worthy said is "extremely difficult" and taxing for prosecutors.

"We have all the cases and all the trials that we didn't do last year on top of all the new ones that have come in in the past year, and the year we're in now," she said.

In 2019, Worthy said, Wayne County had 8,880 domestic violence cases. Last year, the volume of domestic violence cases surpassed 10,000. This year, she said, the office is on pace to exceed that.

Wayne County typically averages seven to 10 domestic violence homicides per year. In 2020, Worthy's office had 24 of those cases and nine already this year.

"It's very important for people to understand we also have to focus on the murders and highly assaultive and violent cases. The cases that put people in harm's way," she said.

COVID provides setback

Duggan, in his annual address on March 9, said communities across the country are feeling the strains of the yearlong COVID limitations on the criminal justice system.

"We are feeling the implications of it in the gunfire you are hearing in your neighborhood and the stories you are seeing on TV," he told viewers during the virtual speech.

Homicides in Detroit, Duggan noted this month, had dropped nearly 30% — from 386 to 275 — from 2012 to 2019.

But continued limitations on the justice system and the mental toll associated with COVID have spurred a new round of challenges for one of the nation's most violent cities.

In 2020, Detroit was one of several large cities to see a surge in violent crime. The city recorded 327 criminal homicides last year, up 19% from 2019, while there were 1,173 nonfatal shootings in 2020, a 53% jump from the prior year.

Craig and Duggan believe the pandemic has been a primary driver of the violence.

"When your courts are shut down, your prosecutors are shut down, your probation is shut down, we have folks who think there's no consequences," Duggan said. "I want you to know, this court system is going to reopen. There is going to be accountability and we will get this violence under control."

Despite the backup, Duggan said the CCW initiative gives him "reason for hope."

Tapping federal resources

The mayor also noted continued partnerships with the county's prosecutor, Wayne County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Attorney's Office, which was able to provide Worthy more funding to hire multiple prosecutors for gun crime cases.

Interim U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said the dramatic increase in nonfatal shootings and criminal homicides in 2020 means it's "more important than ever" to rely on state and local partnerships to reduce the impact of gun violence — particularly in Detroit.

Prior to the pandemic, the U.S. Attorney's Office, under a Trump administration effort coined Operation Relentless Pursue, secured money to hire seven prosecutors in Wayne County to address gun violence cases.

The program rolled out in winter 2019 in Detroit, one of seven cities targeted to tackle drug trafficking, street gangs and other violent crime.

In 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office took on 98% more gun violence cases from Detroit than it had the year prior, Mohsin said.

The office also was given additional resources last year under Operation Legend, an expansion of then-President Donald Trump's "law-and-order" initiative that sent dozens of federal agents to the city to root out violent criminals. Operation Legend began in July and ran through Oct. 15, yielding narcotics and firearm-related charges for 100 defendants, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Of those individuals, 22 were charged with drug offenses, 64 with firearms-related offenses and three people with other violent crimes.

"One of the more impactful aspects of Operation Legend was that we were given manpower resources, but those were limited," Mohsin said. "Operation Relentless Pursuit and Operation Legend helped us improve even more our relationship with our state and local partners.

"That is the more important message: When we work together and try and identify where the problems lie, then we can be very impactful."

cferretti@detroitnews

ghunter@detroitnews.com

Recommended Stories

  • How to find out if your data was exposed in an online breach - and how to protect yourself

    Take these steps to find out if you were affected by a breach and protect your accounts if you were.

  • The final season of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in August

    The final season of AMC's hit series will kick off with eight new episodes. Showrunner Angela Kang teases "never-before-seen" locations to come.

  • Greece pledges more support for businesses as shops reopen

    Greece will provide more financial aid to businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions in April, the finance minister said on Monday, as shops reopened despite surging case numbers that have put health services under severe strain. Last week the government announced the easing of some restrictions to relieve widespread lockdown fatigue, allowing small retail shops selling non-essential goods to reopen, under so-called click-away and click-in-shopping modes. Under the rules, consumers will need to make appointments and comply with a three-hour limit for shopping and retailers cannot allow more than one customer per 25 square metres.

  • Gonzaga's miracle shot calls to mind Tyus Edney's season-saving basket for UCLA in 1995

    UCLA's season-ending loss to Gonzaga resembled a similarly miraculous ending in favor of the Bruins involving Tyus Edney in the 1995 NCAA tournament.

  • Taiwan train crash: Lorry boss offers 'deep remorse'

    At least 50 people died in Friday's crash, which was caused by a vehicle slipping onto the tracks.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Meet the top seed investors, NFTs are causing big tax bills, and Coinbase is going public: Here are the 10 things in tech you need to know today.

  • Pirates place 3B Hayes on IL with left wrist strain

    The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left wrist. Hayes, one of the preseason favorites for NL Rookie of the Year, got hurt on a swing during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Manager Derek Shelton said X-rays were negative, but an MRI showed some inflammation.

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Campaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout, noting there's no Publix in Belle Glade in Palm Beach County.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Publix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." Of note: "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the nearest Publix to Belle Glade is 25 miles away.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

    Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below. Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay's Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said. By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.

  • Marchand carries Bruins' big 2nd and past Penguins, 7-5

    Brad Marchand had two of his three goals and set up another in Boston’s five-goal second period, and the Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon. Patrice Bergeron moved into a tie for fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list. David Pastrnak scored twice, David Krejci and Bergeron each had a goal for Boston.

  • Thandie Newton reveals she will use original spelling of her name from now on

    She has been known by an anglicised version of her name for the entirety of her hugely successful career. But Thandie Newton has revealed that she will now revert to the original, Zulu spelling of her name, declaring: “I’m taking back what’s mine”. Born Thandiwe, meaning “beloved,” the actress simply accepted that her name would be adapted as she embarked as a teenager on a career in the competitive and cut throat world of film. At the age of 48, she has reclaimed her heritage, declared that in future films, she will be credited as Thandiwe Newton, after the W was dropped from her first credit. “That’s my name,” she told Vogue magazine. “It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.” Newton has previously considered reverting to her original name, but said in 2017 she did not think it worth the hassle, believing it was more important people recognised her work. "What's in a name? What's in a skin colour?” she said in an interview. “C'est la vie. C'est la guerre." But the world is a different place and Newton, a different woman. Last week, she expressed outrage over the Government’s contentious report over race disparity in the UK, taking to Twitter to suggest it could only be an April Fools joke. “There’s no way it can be real - it would be unethical insanity,” she wrote, urging young people of colour to share their responses to the report, which claimed systemic racism did not exist in the UK. Newton has lived with racism for her entire life. Born in London to a British father, Nick, and a Zimbabwean mother, Nyasha, a princess from the Shona tribe, she spent time in Zambia before the family relocated to Penzance, Cornwall, when she was three. On her first day at a Catholic school, a nun told her mother: “We’re very excited, we’ve never had one before” and she was later banned from a school photograph for wearing cornrows. Newton has acknowledged that her mixed race heritage meant that when she was younger, she had no sense of herself. “I was not considered anything,” she once said. “There was a lot that people could have been interested in in me when I was young. They didn’t want to express it, because they didn’t want to praise the black girl.” Forced to look abroad for work because of a lack of opportunities in the UK, she has said: “I can't do Downton Abbey, can't be in Victoria, can't be in Call The Midwife – well, I could, but I don't want to play someone who's being racially abused.” Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, Newton indicated that as she had become older, her mindset had changed, and that she had been inspired to use her personal experiences to be more outspoken. Discussing her role in Westworld, she said she loved how subversive it was. “Wherever I position myself now, I don’t want to be part of the problem, I want to be part of the solution,” she said. “I’m not for hire anymore. I’m not going to speak your story or say your words if I don’t feel they could’ve come from me.” The actress said she found that acting took more and more away from her “because I’m more connected to myself than I’ve ever been, whereas before… I couldn’t wait to get away from myself, truly, I had such low self-esteem.” The actress also discussed how she was abused by a director when she was 16 and the moment she realised she needed to seek help for an eating disorder. Newton responded to a now deleted tweet about the spelling of her name in 2016. “Thandiwe is a Zulu name meaning Beloved,” she said. “Thandie is an abbreviation. You don't have to pretend anything.” See the full feature in the May issue of Vogue available via digital download and newsstands on Friday April 9

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family

    The list of people Bubba Cunningham interviewed was suggested by Roy Williams. Here’s who it includes.

  • Cheney snags victories ahead of her next battle with Trumpworld

    Just two months after she survived an ouster attempt, the No. 3 House GOP leader has racked up a string of wins.

  • George Floyd's girlfriend shared his opioids pain – Derek Chauvin refused to see it

    Courteney Ross’s testimony showed how police departments fail in their duty to protect those who battle addictionChauvin trial, week one: vivid testimony and focus on force Of all the accounts of George Floyd’s life and death heard in a Minneapolis courtroom this week, perhaps the least expected was his girlfriend’s description of their shared struggle with opioid addiction. Courteney Ross’s wrenching testimony gave a very human glimpse into the remorseless search for a fix and a mutual fight to shake off drug dependency. It was a story that would be recognised by millions of Americans sucked into the greatest drug epidemic in their country’s history by the pharmaceutical industry’s drive to flood the US with opioid painkillers. The defence lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for murder, saw something in Ross’s account too. An opportunity. Ross told of her boyfriend’s brush with death from an overdose just weeks before he drew his last breath under Chauvin’s knee in May last year. He took a pill she didn’t recognise. “His stomach really hurt,” she said. “He was doubled over in pain.” Ross said she noticed a white substance around Floyd’s mouth and got him to hospital, where he stayed for several days after apparently overdosing. It wasn’t the first time. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, drew attention to the similarity between Ross’s description and the police account of Floyd’s condition as they arrested him: a man complaining that his stomach hurt and with white foam around his mouth. Nelson’s intent was to undercut the prosecution claim that Chauvin killed Floyd by keeping his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd lay on the ground. The defence has made a simple calculation. Sow doubt in just one juror about the cause of death – after all the official autopsy showed Floyd had a mix of drugs in his system – and Chauvin could walk free. But if the defence claim is that Floyd was evidently overdosing, or at least under the influence of drugs, why did Chauvin and his fellow officers not act on that at the time? From video shown in court, it’s clear Floyd was in distress even before Chauvin put his knee on his neck. He was rambling and confused when officers arrived at the scene. The cashier who sold Floyd cigarettes shortly before his arrest told the trial he was evidently high, although friendly and not threatening. A portrait of George Floyd hangs on fortifications at the Hennepin county government center, where Derek Chauvin is on trial. Photograph: Nikolas Liepins/Rex/Shutterstock Even if the police did not immediately recognise that Floyd was under the influence of drugs or at risk of overdosing, it is clear he was having some kind of crisis, perhaps with his mental health. Chauvin and his fellow officers heard Floyd repeatedly cry out about stomach pain and saw foam around his mouth. Yet his cries for help were dismissed. There appeared to be an indifference to his welfare. Chauvin told his supervisor only that Floyd was “going crazy”. Why did the police not recognise that the man in their custody was in crisis? Was it because the officers did not want to see? Or because they weren’t trained to? Either way, those few minutes might have had a far less tragic outcome had they treated Floyd as a medical emergency. The paramedic who treated Floyd said that when he arrived, none of the police officers was offering the dying man any kind of first aid, even though he wasn’t breathing. Throughout, Floyd remained only a suspect who had to be subdued. One reform demanded by protesters in the wake of Floyd’s death is for a chunk of police budgets to be spent on putting social workers alongside officers. The video recordings show that before Chauvin and his fellow officers tried to force Floyd into a squad car, he was handcuffed and sitting against a wall. He was not a threat to anyone and his arrest was not a matter of urgency. That was the moment when a social worker could have been consulted or asked to the scene, if such a policy had existed. Almost certainly the outcome would have been different. Other police departments have learned the value of social workers and mental health experts in dealing with drug crises. One of the pioneers has been the city of Huntington in West Virginia, a state ravaged by the opioid epidemic which for many years had the highest overdose rate in the country. Among other things, the presence of a social worker as police dealt with people overdosing or having some other form of drug emergency helped officers see people addicted to opioids in a different light. A former county police chief in Huntington told me the presence of social workers had transformed his thinking and that of many of his officers, who previously could not see the point of rescuing someone from an overdose only to see them do it again. The former chief likened it to the revelation brought about earlier in his career by training in why some women remain in abusive relationships even after police are repeatedly called. There is enough that is worrying about Floyd’s state of mind and health on video footage played in court for Chauvin and the other officers to have sought medical help. Instead there seemed to be just a determination to make an arrest – even though Chauvin could just have written Floyd a ticket for using a counterfeit $20 bill. But then perhaps, like a lot of other officers who encounter drug users in crisis, Floyd was seen as an “addict” to blame for his own condition. Ross told a different story of Floyd sucked into the trap of opioids by sports injuries, and prescribed oxycodone for pain. The medicine included the powerful narcotic OxyContin, which did so much to drive the opioid epidemic. Over two decades its maker, Purdue Pharma, unleashed mass prescribing of painkillers on a scale not seen in any other country. “We got addicted and we both tried to break that addiction many times,” Ross said. Ultimately, Floyd failed to make that break, and was condemned for it. Chris McGreal is the author of American Overdose, the Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family

    The list of people Bubba Cunningham interviewed was suggested by Roy Williams. Here’s who it includes.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Home buyers are flooding into Myrtle Beach and making ‘risky’ purchases. Who are they?

    Myrtle Beach has thousands of people coming in from other states, fighting over the few homes the region has for sale. We have tips from real estate agents on how to buy, or sell, a house in this market.