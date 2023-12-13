Metro Detroit military museum needs big space to store its vehicles

The Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum, founded in 2000, is looking for indoor and outdoor storage space for a growing number of vintage military vehicles.

According to a news release, the museum ideally needs 5,000 square feet of indoor storage and 5,000 square feet of outdoor storage for trucks, Jeeps, military cars and armored vehicles.

Vintage vehicles owned by the Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum are requiring additional storage needs for the nonprofit organization.

John Lind, founder and director of the Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum, said they hope to preserve the aging collection often used for events and educational purposes in metro Detroit.

“We’re a veterans organization, born by veterans. This is the Midwest’s largest collection of military vehicles,” he said. “Our mission is to preserve, honor and educate.”

The collection, used to honor those of the United States military, is often featured at events such as the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade.

The museum is located at the Veterans Memorial Park at 27400 Cambell Road in Warren. Currently, the nonprofit organization uses Warren’s Department of Public Works garage for vehicle storage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Arsenal of Democracy Museum in Warren needs storage space