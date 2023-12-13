Metro Detroit restaurant plans to open bar in former Champps in Lansing Township

Dan Basso, Lansing State Journal
·2 min read
A rendering of what Art & Jakes will look like when it opens in Lansing Township in 2024.
A rendering of what Art & Jakes will look like when it opens in Lansing Township in 2024.

LANSING TWP. — A Metro Detroit-based sports bar franchise announced plans Tuesday to add a new location where the former Champps Kitchen + Bar closed earlier this year.

Shelby Township-based Art & Jakes Sports Bar is taking over the spot at 2800 Preyde Ave., next to the Eastwood Towne Center off U.S. 127 and Lake Lansing Road, in late 2024, the company said in a Facebook post.

"We are happy to announce that Art & Jake’s Sports Bar is continuing to grow into the #lansingmichigan area (Art & Jake’s Sports Bar Lansing)," the company announced. "Enjoy ALL live sporting events on over 70 HD TV’s and THREE video walls! We strive to give our customers the best dining experience in an exciting and upbeat atmosphere, with prompt service from our friendly team members & are excited to be coming to the Lansing, Michigan area!"

Art & Jakes Sports Bar's first location in Shelby Township opened in 2002, Victor and Brenda Trpcevski say on the company's website.

The Lansing Township store would be the company's seventh. The company, which began in Shelby Township, also has locations in Washington Township, Sterling Heights, Northville, Clarkston, and Newnan, Georgia, according to its website.

The Franchise Times reported that the parent company of Famous Dave's BBQ Holdings purchased three of the five remaining Champps locations — in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Indianapolis and Milwaukee. Lansing and New York locations were not purchased because they were outside the company's planned geographic footprint.

Art & Jakes menu includes a variety of familiar "sports bar" items, such as burgers, pizzas and tacos, as well as wraps, salads, kabobs, ribs, fish and chips, steaks, pasta and other offerings.

Champps closed in August after most of the company's outlets were purchased.

Founded by Dave Vlahos in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1984, Champps once had more than 60 restaurants, the Franchise Times reported in May. Purchased by Fox & Hound's parent company in 2007, the chain filed for bankruptcy protection in 2013 and again in 2016.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Art & Jakes planned at former Champps near Eastwood Towne Center in Lansing

