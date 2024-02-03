Metro Detroit temperatures to hit mid 50s by late next week, weather forecast predicts

Metro Detroit is set to finally get a break from its cold, wet winter days. Temperatures will hit the mid 50s by late next week, with some sunshine expected after a cloudy January.

Saturday began in the low 30s, with cloudy skies and light wind. The region will see a high of 38 degrees Saturday afternoon, before dropping into the mid 20s overnight. Sunday will be slightly warmer, with a high in the low 40s and temperatures dropping to the upper 20s overnight.

The region will see party cloudy conditions Saturday afternoon, with some sunshine late in the afternoon. Expect sunshine mixed with some clouds Sunday.

The arrival of sunshine brings a relief for area residents following a particularly cloudy January. The region saw cloudy conditions throughout last month, with overcast skies 87% of the month.

More: No-snow December followed by rainiest January on record

Metro Detroit saw a mild winter until January, when freezing temperatures coupled with precipitation brought a winter storm and freezing rain to the region. Heavy snow and rain brought the area's wettest January on record, with 5.25 inches of rain and melting snow.

Expect partly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 40s into early next week. Temperatures will climb to the low 50s by Thursday, with a 45% chance of rain Friday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temperatures to hit mid 50s soon