Metro Detroit temperatures to hit upper 50s on Saturday, but enjoy it while you can

Today and Saturday won't feel like winter in metro Detroit, but enjoy it while you can. You have until Sunday before temperatures dip back to December-like levels.

Friday is blessing us with highs in the low 50s to ring in the weekend, and lows in the upper 40s — maybe keep the shorts handy, since we're in the Midwest. Expect some sunshine, giving way to clouds.

On Saturday, temperatures climb slightly, for highs in the upper 50s, but the lows descend into the mid-30s that night.

The Friday and Saturday forecasts are unusually warm, as December temperatures at this point in the season average in the mid-30s and maybe reach the low 40s, according to the month's average temperatures by the National Weather Service.

Sunday sets the tone for the rest of the week, where temperatures will steady at highs of low 40s and lows of high 20s. Expect that to continue through early next week.

