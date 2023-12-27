Metro Detroit on track for 3rd warmest December on record

Southeast Michigan is on track to end the year with the third warmest December on record.

Temperatures have been averaging 40.1 degrees, marking the third warmest December so far in metro Detroit, according to Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The warmest record on point was in 2015 at 42.1 degrees, a surge from the previous record of 40.6 degrees in 1881.

The normal average temperature for December is 37.2 degrees, Frey added.

Metro Detroit is also in second place so far for having the least amount of snow. The area saw one-tenth of snowfall, "which doesn't give us our snowiest winter," Frey said. December of 1889 was the last December to have even less, with zero measurable snow.

"Our normal December snowfall is around 8.9 inches," Frey said.

Metro Detroiters can expect drier weather sticking out a little longer this winter.

"We’ll have to see where things go for the rest of the winter but starting off Top Five for least snowy winter is a strong signal that we'll have an unusual winter," Frey said. "That's not to say we won't get cold and snow conditions but right now, it looks like the El Niño will continue."

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Southeast Michigan to end year with another warm December