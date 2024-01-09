Metro Detroit weather: Heaviest snow expected during morning commute

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Snow on Tuesday will transition to rain in the afternoon, but not before it causes some headaches during the morning commute.

Though many areas avoided snow early Tuesday, radar shows it moving closer to the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snow will move through Southeast Michigan around 8 a.m. During that time, snowfall rates could exceed half an inch per hour. Roads will be snow covered, and visibility could be less than one mile at times.

Track the weather wherever you are with the FOX 2 Weather App. It's completely free and shows live radar, temperatures, incoming weather, and so much more. It also works anywhere in the world! Wherever you go, take the FOX 2 Weather App with you.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

One to two inches of snow is expected. Easternmost cities continue to have milder temperatures, so those areas may pick up less than an inch.

By the afternoon, a surge of mild air changes snow over to rain.

Rain totals of up to an inch are possible. If the rain was all snow, it could be up to and possibly over a foot depending on the characteristics of the snow.