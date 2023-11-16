Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and dry Thursday, then colder and wetter Friday
Thursday will be warm and dry with sunshine. Friday will be colder and wetter with a strong front moving through. Temperatures will drop through the 40s Friday afternoon.
Thursday will be warm and dry with sunshine. Friday will be colder and wetter with a strong front moving through. Temperatures will drop through the 40s Friday afternoon.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
Scoop up a popular wristlet for $26 and a stunning purse for $335 off! Bag up these 10 picks before they sell out.
Women have long been projected to outlive men, but now the gender gap appears to be growing.
Dyson, Tom Ford, Saie: Pro tips for discovering the best Black Friday beauty deals while avoiding scams or the dreaded buyer's remorse.
More than 81,000 shoppers adore this super-slim model with RFID protection.
Roku’s 4K streaming stick has dropped to $30 on Amazon as part of a Black Friday deal. This is the best price we’ve seen all year for the streaming stick and represents a savings of 40 percent.
Why it's important for pregnant women to get the RSV vaccine, even though it's not so easy to find it.
"If something comes out later on, that will be the time I talk about it."
Regulators have given SpaceX the green light to launch its super massive Starship rocket for a second time, just a few days shy of seven months after the first orbital flight test that ended in a spectacular mid-air explosion. SpaceX -- which has been on standby for this final launch approval -- will attempt the launch this Friday, November 17, from its sprawling facility near Boca Chica, Texas. The two-hour launch window will start at 7:00 AM CST.
You'll find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from marked-down Lego advent calendars to a Keurig that's 50% off.
Many consumers blame high inflation on greedy companies jacking up prices. But consumers are about to win a round.
The median miles between a buyer’s new home and the previous residence dropped to 20 miles in 2023 from 50 miles in 2022.
Teachers and nurses love these comfy sneakers — and they have the podiatrist seal of approval.
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is listed as doubtful for the Ravens. Top Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is expected to play with a hyperextended knee.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football trade deadline is fast approaching. Sal Vetri reveals four players to deal and six to acquire.
For as low as $19.99 you can get an iZEEKER dash cam and never have to worry about taking the blame for an accident you didn't cause again.
David Braun became Northwestern's interim head coach following the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.
Chinese automobile manufacturer HiPhi just unveiled the HiPhi A, with a physical debut at this week’s Guangzhou Auto Show. The electric hypercar boasts a top speed of 186 MPH and reaches 60 mph in around two seconds.
Here are the best early Black Friday 2023 deals available right now from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers.
Allergy season is here! Apply Yahoo's exclusive code to get the best deal we've ever seen.