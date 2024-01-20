How metro Detroiters can weigh in on new state House maps

Michigan's redistricting commission will hold meetings in Detroit next week as it redraws the state House districts in the city struck down by a three-judge federal panel which found the group of mappers drew the lines based on race in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The panel ordered the commission — made up of 13 randomly selected voters — to publish new maps by Feb. 2. The commission wants to hear from Michigan residents — but especially those impacted by the redraw — as it adjusts the maps.

When will Michigan's redistricting commission meet in Detroit?

The redistricting commission has scheduled in-person meetings on the following days:

Monday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. at Huntington Place

Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. at Huntington Place

Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Cadillac Place

Thursday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Cadillac Place

Friday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Cadillac Place

The commission is scheduled to take lunch breaks from 12-1 p.m. each meeting date. The address for Huntington Place is 1 Washington Blvd., and the address for Cadillac Place is 3044 West Grand Blvd.

How to sign up to provide public comment to the redistricting commission

Those wishing to address the redistricting commission either in person or virtually can sign up to provide public comment by filling out the commission's public comment form.

Each meeting begins with public comment and the signup period for providing in-person public comment will end when the public comment period of the commission's agenda concludes. For those planning to address the commission virtually, the signup for providing remote public comment will close an hour before the commission's meeting starts.

Each person addressing the commission will be given at least 90 seconds to make their comments.

The commission can also receive written comments and proposed maps through its online public comment portal at michigan-mapping.org as well as letters addressed to MICRC at P.O. Box 30318 Lansing, MI 48909.

Contact Clara Hendrickson: chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on X, previously called Twitter, @clarajanehen.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How to provide input on Detroit area state House districts