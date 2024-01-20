New Metro drivers to end long wait times for commuters

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of people have been forced to stand at bus stops for longer periods of time in the bitter cold due to Bi-State Development’s cuts in bus services, but help may soon be on the way.

Bi-State has had more recent success in recruiting more drivers for MetroLink, MetroBus and Call-A-Ride.

Charles Stewart, Chief Operating Officer for Metro Transit, said the agency was forced to make many changes due to the bus driver shortage.

“The first thing we did was cut back on routes… and the next step, still not having the number of operators we needed, then we started cutting back on frequencies,” Stewart said.

These cuts meant longer wait times for passengers.

Bi-State launched a series of job fairs to attract potential drivers, with the key feature of a $5,000 signing bonus. Many applicants were hired on the spot.

“I’m excited; it was unexpected. I just walked in and I got the job instantly. I’m just overwhelmed right now,” Melody Pickett, a new hire for Metro Transit, said. “It means a lot to me. I’m able to provide for my family and we can basically have a new start—a new life.”

Metro started 2023 with 590 operators, and now there are 625. This increase in numbers will be able to restore the frequency of service to 17 bus routes.

“With the success that we’ve had in bringing on new operators, we are now rebuilding the system so we are doing exactly the same thing in reverse,” Stewart said.

