Metro-east assistant principal faces sex charges over alleged relationship with student

A female assistant principal at Edwardsville High School was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminal sexual assault in connection with an alleged sexual relationship with a male student, according to authorities and charging documents.

Erin L. Hamilton-Foley, 50, of Edwardsville was charged with the felony counts after she was arrested on Tuesday, according to a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback.

Hamilton-Foley was being held in the Madison County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $250,000 bond. Online court records for Madison County did not list a defense attorney for her.

The school district released a statement acknowledging the charges had been filed but did not indicate Hamilton-Foley’s employment status with the high school

“We are aware that a District #7 employee has been criminally charged,” the statement reads.

“There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our students. To that end, District #7 fully cooperates with local law enforcement anytime there is an investigation which may involve a District #7 student or staff member. District #7 cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

The Edwardsville Police Department on Monday received a complaint that an assistant principal at the high school had “sexual relationship with a juvenile who was younger than 18,” the news release stated.

“The charges allege that Hamilton-Foley ‘held a position of trust, authority or supervision’ in relation to the 17-year-old victim, ‘being that she was an assistant principal … and his assigned mentor,’” it said.

The high school’s website has a listing for Erin Foley, who is an assistant principal whose responsibilities included “Sophomore Class Officers 2023” and “Senior Awards Nights.”

The district’s most recent report on salaries shows Hamilton-Foley’s base salary for this school year was $83,252.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Matt Senci of the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

“It is a crime when adults in positions of trust, authority and supervision over our youths – let alone their own students – manipulate that power dynamic for sex,” Haine said in the news release.