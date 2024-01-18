Metro-east convenience store sells $1 million winning ticket in Mega Millions lottery

A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket for the Tuesday drawing was sold at a Madison County convenience store, according to Illinois Lottery.

The 508 Variety Shop is at 508 E. Chain of Rocks Road in Mitchell, an unincorporated area about three miles north of Pontoon Beach in western Madison County, near Illinois 203 and Interstate 270

“This really is huge news for our town,” Amber Ronk, owner of 508 Variety Shop, said in an Illinois Lottery release. “Mitchell is a very small town - blink and you might miss it. I am so excited for the winner!”

Ronk said she suspects the winner is local as 90% of her customers are nearby residents.

“I hope I find out who won so we can bask in the joy with them!,” she said.

Ronk started working at the store 14 years ago and ended up buying it after the owner, her father-in-law, passed away, the release states.

”It’s been a learning process, and it’s been a wonderful experience. Life really is all about the journey,” she said in the release.

The store will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket. It is $10,000, equal to 1 % of the winning prize.

“I am hoping to spend some of the bonus on a vacation with my family, so I can enjoy some quality time with my husband and kids,” she said.

The winning numbers for the million dollar prize were: 2-10-42-49-54 with a Megaplier number of 13.

The next drawing is Friday at 10 p.m. As of today, the jackpot for that drawing is $236 million. You can play by buying tickets at a store, online or with the Illinois Lottery app.