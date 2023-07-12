Metro-east man faces DUI charges in crash that killed 2 people on I-55 in Madison County

A 23-year-old Edwardsville man faces aggravated DUI charges in connection with a double fatality crash on Interstate 55 in Madison County on Saturday.

Cole M. Wendler was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or more, causing a death and two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death, according to court records.

The charging documents filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office allege Wendler caused a crash that resulted in the deaths of Glenn Morgan and Breona Logan.

Wendler was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu that struck the rear of a Jeep Compass, which overturned, according to court records and an Illinois State Police news release on Tuesday night.

The driver of the Compass and the front seat passenger were ejected from the vehicle, and both victims were pronounced deceased on the scene at milepost 15 on southbound I-55, state police said.

State troopers called for investigators at 1:41 a.m. Saturday.

Wendler was arrested Monday and his bail was set at $500,000. He was not being held in the Madison County Jail Tuesday night.

Madison County court records do not list an attorney for Wendler.