Metro-east man faces multiple felony charges for alleged rape, kidnapping and stabbing

A Cahokia Heights man was arrested and charged with five felony counts related to an alleged stabbing and sexual assault.

Elijah Harper, 20, is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $1 million bond. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group jointly investigated the report of a stabbing and sexual assault Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Market Place.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to a release from state police. The Belleville News-Democrat does not report the identify the victims of sexual assault.

Harper fled the scene before police arrived, the release stated.

Authorities later located Harper on a St. Clair City transit bus and took him into custody, police said.

Support and resources for victims of rape is available by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.