Metro-east man gets federal prison sentence for distributing meth

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest and subsequent charges against a metro-east man carrying a large amount of methamphetamine.

Jeremy P. Devaisher, 42, of Brighton, was sentenced in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Thursday on a single count of possession with intent to distribute meth. In addition to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison, Davaisher will be required to serve five years of supervised release.

Alton Police pulled over a car in which Davaisher was a passenger in January of 2022. Already on supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections for possessing a firearm as a felon, Davaisher exited the car and refused the officers’ command to stop, according to court records.

As he attempted to enter a home, which did not belong to him, Davaisher was tased and arrested. Police found he was carrying a “large amount” of meth and packaging materials for distribution, court records state.

He pleaded guilty to grand jury charges on March 20 of this year.