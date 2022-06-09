Metro-east man sentenced in hit-and-run that caused death of toddler and her dog

An Alton man was sentenced in a Madison County courtroom for failure to report a hit-and-run that accident that caused the death of toddler and her dog.

Paul E. Broadway, 63, of Alton, pleaded guilty in March to hitting and killing Ellee Grace Kiser, 2, and the family pet in Godfrey, then fleeing the scene. The incident occurred near the 4700 block of Pine Groove Lane and West Delmar at around 3:37 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2020.

He has been sentenced to serve five years in a state prison and pay more than $10,000 in restitution.

“There is no court judgment that will bring back Elle Grace and give her the future that her family still grieves over with her loss,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. “We hope that this helps bring some closure for them.”

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin ahd said Kiser was playing in her yard when the family dog ran into the street toward West Delmar and into the path of Broadway’s vehicle. The toddler was transported by Abbott Ambulance to an area hospital where she died later from her injuries.

Broadway momentarily paused but left the scene without reporting the accident, prosecutors said. Broadway had a previous guilty conviction in 2006 for Aggravated Reckless Driving in Jersey County, where he struck a pedestrian crossing in a crosswalk while driving at a high rate of speed.

Haine said he is grateful to the community that helped to identify Broadway’s vehicle in social media posts as well as the work of the Madison County Sheriff’s department.

He also credited Assistant State’s Attorney Chad Loughrey for fighting against probation for Broadway.