Metro-east meth dealer sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

A Cahokia Heights man was sentenced in a federal court Monday to 10 years in prison after he admitted to distributing methamphetamine in 2021.

Carlos M. Johnson, 49, received a concurrent sentence of 87 months imprisonment for a separate possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance charge, and another 87 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He also was ordered to pay $600 in fines and fees and will serve an additional five years of supervised release.

According to court documents from the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Johnson distributed more than 75 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential source working for the Drug Enforcement Administration from his Mildred Avenue home in Cahokia Heights.

Federal agents executed a search warrant of Johnson’s home and seized six different kinds of controlled substances and three firearms including an Ithaca M37 Featherlight 12-gauge shotgun, a Beretta model 96 Centurion .40-caliber pistol, and a Winchester M1 Garand 30-06 caliber rifle.

A federal grand jury indicted Johnson on March 22, 2022, for distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson pleaded guilty on Dec. 1.

“Drug dealers selling harmful and dangerously addictive drugs gamble with their freedom by the decade,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “Federal law enforcement agents will work alongside state and local partners to pursue drug distributors wherever they are located and bring them to justice.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney John Trippi prosecuted the case.