Is metro-east police officer accused of assaulting teen still on the job? What we know

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said Tuesday a veteran police sergeant charged in connection with the alleged battery of a teenager has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Sgt. Keith Randolph, 49, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and two felony counts of official misconduct on Friday, which is when the administrative leave began.

Randolph, who has been with the East St. Louis Police Department since 2001, could not be reached for comment and St. Clair County court records do not list a defense attorney for him.

The case has been remanded to a grand jury, which can come back a with “no true bill” or an indictment.

Illinois State Police investigated the incident.

Perry said the decision to place Randolph on paid administrative leave was based on the police department’s contract with the police officers’ union. He did not release any other information about the case.

A charging document alleges that on Oct. 16, while Randolph had a juvenile in custody at the East St. Louis Police Department, he knowingly made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with a 16-year-old boy.

The charging document alleges “he struck the male minor in the face with a closed fist.”

The second aggravated battery charge for Randolph is the result of his “slamming the male minor into the wall of the stairwell.”

Randolph also was charged with two counts of official misconduct in connection with allegations since he was acting in his official capacity as a police officer.

He had his initial appearance in court on Monday morning.