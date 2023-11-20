Metro East rapper Mudd Bughatti killed in Stan Musial Bridge shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A well-known rapper from the Metro East was shot and killed Sunday evening in a frightening episode on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Someone opened fire on Troy Edwards as he drove across the Stan Musial Bridge from St. Louis to Illinois, the Illinois State Police said. Edwards, who went by the stage name Mudd Bughatti, was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. He was 25.

This was not the first time Edwards was a victim of a shooting. Nearly two years ago, Edwards was shot multiple times in an incident in which one person died.

News of Edwards’ death spread quickly on social media in the music industry.

DJ Shay Money knew Edwards and said he had a bright future.

“Working in the music industry, I have encountered him at the radio stations, concerts, events. Whenever he had new music coming out, he would text me,” Money said. “I was a supporter of his records. He was just a very happy person; always smiling, good energy, good vibes.”

Investigators said Edwards was in a white SUV traveling east on the bridge when someone in another vehicle opened fire. A passenger in Edwards’ SUV was wounded and rushed to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Illinois State Police said no one is in custody.

“Very sad. He was a father. If you followed him on social media, he loved his daughters,” Money said. “Prayers to his family and prayers to his children. It’s a loss to St. Louis and the rap community. We have to do better. The violence has to stop.”

