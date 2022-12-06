Metro-east registered sex offender faces child porn charges by IL Attorney General

The Illinois Attorney General’s office on Tuesday charged a Cahokia Heights man, who was on supervised release for a 2020 aggravated child pornography conviction, with 10 additional counts of possessing child porn.

Jamie Canter, 61, was on mandatory supervised release on the earlier conviction, meaning each new charge will be punishable by up to four to 15 years in prison and between $1,000 and $100,000 in fines.

He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to a release from Attorney General Kwame Raoul, agents with the U.S. Marshal, St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office, St. Clair County Sheriff and Cahokia Heights Police searched Canter’s residents in the 90 block of 82nd Street on Dec. 1. Child pornography was discovered at that time, the release stated.

The investigation and arrest was made through the Illinois Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the release, which is supported with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The task force receives online reports of child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports in 2021 increased by 42% over the prior year, the release stated.

“I am proud of the work done by my investigators, along with federal, state and local agencies, to keep this repeat offender from exploiting other children,” Raoul said in a statement. “The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force facilitates collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure that individuals who take advantage of innocent children are held accountable.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office will lead the prosecution of this case.