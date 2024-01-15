These metro-east school districts are closing or going remote Tuesday

With the bitter cold continuing into the week, many schools in southwestern and southern Illinois are shifting their plans Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, the dangerously cold wind chills will fall between negative 15 and negative 30 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties.

While some public school districts will stay closed Tuesday after having off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, others are opting for an electronic-learning or “e-learning” day.

Click on the name of a district to be brought to its announcement, which may have more details.

Closed

E-Learning

This story will be updated.