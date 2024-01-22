Is your metro-east school open Monday? Here’s a list of closings, e-learning days

Many metro-east schools are closing or having e-learning days Monday.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis is forecasting that sub-freezing temperatures and light rain will result in a period of freezing rain Sunday night into Monday afternoon, impacting morning commutes.

It’s the second time in nearly a week that inclement weather is causing changes to instruction. Last Tuesday, most metro-east school districts closed or held e-learning days as a result of dangerous wind chills and a band of moderate snow that came through the region Monday night.

The following K-12 school districts and private schools in Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties are closed Monday or opting for an electronic-learning or “e-learning” day.

Closed

Belle Valley 119

Belleville Area Special Services

Belleville 118

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School (Belleville)

Brooklyn 188

Cahokia 187

Chester 139

Columbia 4

Coulterville 1

Dupo 196

Good Shepherd Lutheran School (Collinsville)

Governor French Academy (Belleville)

Grant 110

Highland 5

High Mount 116

Holy Trinity Catholic School (Fairview Heights)

Illinois Center for Autism (Pasta Fare)

Madison 12

Marquette Catholic High School (Alton)

Maryville Christian School

Mascoutah 19

Monroe County Christian School (Columbia)

Montessori Children’s House (Godfrey)

New Athens 60

Notre Dame Academy (Belleville)

O’Fallon 203

Our Lady Queen of Peace (Belleville)

Perandoe Special Education Disrict (Red Bud)

Pontiac-William Holliday 105

Red Bud 132

Roxana 1

Shiloh Village 85

Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School (East St. Louis)

SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School

Sparta 140

Steeleville 138

Trinity Lutheran School (Edwardsville)

Valmeyer 3

Waterloo 5

Wesclin 3

Whiteside 115

Zion Lutheran School (Belleville, Bethalto and Litchfield)

E-Learning

Althoff Catholic High School (Belleville)

Alton 11

Belleville 201

Bethalto 8

Carlyle 1

Central 104

Collinsville 10

East Alton 13

East Alton-Wood River 14

East St. Louis 189

Edwardsville 7

Freeburg 70

Freeburg 77

Granite City 9

Harmony-Emge 175

Illinois Center for Autism (Belleville and Fairview Heights)

Lebanon 9

Marissa 40

Menta Academy (Millstadt)

Millstadt 160

O’Fallon 90

Signal Hill 181

Smithton 130

St. Clair County Regional Office of Education’s Alternative Education Center

St. James Catholic School (Millstadt)

St. Libory 30

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School (Collinsville)

Triad 2

St. Mary’s Catholic School (Alton)

Venice 3

Wolf Branch 113

Wood River-Hartford 15

This story will be updated.