Is your metro-east school open Monday? Here’s a list of closings, e-learning days
Many metro-east schools are closing or having e-learning days Monday.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis is forecasting that sub-freezing temperatures and light rain will result in a period of freezing rain Sunday night into Monday afternoon, impacting morning commutes.
It’s the second time in nearly a week that inclement weather is causing changes to instruction. Last Tuesday, most metro-east school districts closed or held e-learning days as a result of dangerous wind chills and a band of moderate snow that came through the region Monday night.
The following K-12 school districts and private schools in Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties are closed Monday or opting for an electronic-learning or “e-learning” day.
Closed
Belle Valley 119
Belleville Area Special Services
Belleville 118
Blessed Sacrament Catholic School (Belleville)
Brooklyn 188
Cahokia 187
Chester 139
Columbia 4
Coulterville 1
Dupo 196
Good Shepherd Lutheran School (Collinsville)
Governor French Academy (Belleville)
Grant 110
Highland 5
High Mount 116
Holy Trinity Catholic School (Fairview Heights)
Illinois Center for Autism (Pasta Fare)
Madison 12
Marquette Catholic High School (Alton)
Maryville Christian School
Mascoutah 19
Monroe County Christian School (Columbia)
Montessori Children’s House (Godfrey)
New Athens 60
Notre Dame Academy (Belleville)
O’Fallon 203
Our Lady Queen of Peace (Belleville)
Perandoe Special Education Disrict (Red Bud)
Pontiac-William Holliday 105
Red Bud 132
Roxana 1
Shiloh Village 85
Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School (East St. Louis)
SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School
Sparta 140
Steeleville 138
Trinity Lutheran School (Edwardsville)
Valmeyer 3
Waterloo 5
Wesclin 3
Whiteside 115
Zion Lutheran School (Belleville, Bethalto and Litchfield)
E-Learning
Althoff Catholic High School (Belleville)
Alton 11
Belleville 201
Bethalto 8
Carlyle 1
Central 104
Collinsville 10
East Alton 13
East Alton-Wood River 14
East St. Louis 189
Edwardsville 7
Freeburg 70
Freeburg 77
Granite City 9
Harmony-Emge 175
Illinois Center for Autism (Belleville and Fairview Heights)
Lebanon 9
Marissa 40
Menta Academy (Millstadt)
Millstadt 160
O’Fallon 90
Signal Hill 181
Smithton 130
St. Clair County Regional Office of Education’s Alternative Education Center
St. James Catholic School (Millstadt)
St. Libory 30
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School (Collinsville)
Triad 2
St. Mary’s Catholic School (Alton)
Venice 3
Wolf Branch 113
Wood River-Hartford 15
This story will be updated.