Is your metro-east school open Monday? Here’s a list of closings, e-learning days

Kelly Smits
Many metro-east schools are closing or having e-learning days Monday.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis is forecasting that sub-freezing temperatures and light rain will result in a period of freezing rain Sunday night into Monday afternoon, impacting morning commutes.

It’s the second time in nearly a week that inclement weather is causing changes to instruction. Last Tuesday, most metro-east school districts closed or held e-learning days as a result of dangerous wind chills and a band of moderate snow that came through the region Monday night.

The following K-12 school districts and private schools in Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties are closed Monday or opting for an electronic-learning or “e-learning” day.

Closed

  • Belle Valley 119

  • Belleville Area Special Services

  • Belleville 118

  • Blessed Sacrament Catholic School (Belleville)

  • Brooklyn 188

  • Cahokia 187

  • Chester 139

  • Columbia 4

  • Coulterville 1

  • Dupo 196

  • Good Shepherd Lutheran School (Collinsville)

  • Governor French Academy (Belleville)

  • Grant 110

  • Highland 5

  • High Mount 116

  • Holy Trinity Catholic School (Fairview Heights)

  • Illinois Center for Autism (Pasta Fare)

  • Madison 12

  • Marquette Catholic High School (Alton)

  • Maryville Christian School

  • Mascoutah 19

  • Monroe County Christian School (Columbia)

  • Montessori Children’s House (Godfrey)

  • New Athens 60

  • Notre Dame Academy (Belleville)

  • O’Fallon 203

  • Our Lady Queen of Peace (Belleville)

  • Perandoe Special Education Disrict (Red Bud)

  • Pontiac-William Holliday 105

  • Red Bud 132

  • Roxana 1

  • Shiloh Village 85

  • Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School (East St. Louis)

  • SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School

  • Sparta 140

  • Steeleville 138

  • Trinity Lutheran School (Edwardsville)

  • Valmeyer 3

  • Waterloo 5

  • Wesclin 3

  • Whiteside 115

  • Zion Lutheran School (Belleville, Bethalto and Litchfield)

E-Learning

  • Althoff Catholic High School (Belleville)

  • Alton 11

  • Belleville 201

  • Bethalto 8

  • Carlyle 1

  • Central 104

  • Collinsville 10

  • East Alton 13

  • East Alton-Wood River 14

  • East St. Louis 189

  • Edwardsville 7

  • Freeburg 70

  • Freeburg 77

  • Granite City 9

  • Harmony-Emge 175

  • Illinois Center for Autism (Belleville and Fairview Heights)

  • Lebanon 9

  • Marissa 40

  • Menta Academy (Millstadt)

  • Millstadt 160

  • O’Fallon 90

  • Signal Hill 181

  • Smithton 130

  • St. Clair County Regional Office of Education’s Alternative Education Center

  • St. James Catholic School (Millstadt)

  • St. Libory 30

  • Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School (Collinsville)

  • Triad 2

  • St. Mary’s Catholic School (Alton)

  • Venice 3

  • Wolf Branch 113

  • Wood River-Hartford 15

This story will be updated.

