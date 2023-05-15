Metro-east teacher charged after allegedly possessing handgun on campus, records state

A teacher at Gordon Bush Alternative Center in East St. Louis has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after he allegedly possessed a handgun while on school property, according to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Bernard Quinn, 39, of Eastham Drive in St. Louis, is accused of having a 9mm handgun when “he was on the real property of a school’’ on May 10, according to documents filed with the St. Clair County circuit court clerk.

Quinn was charged with reckless conduct because he left the handgun unattended on school grounds, endangering the lives of his students and other faculty members, according to charging documents.

The documents do not give any other details about the allegation.

Asked about the charges, East St. Louis School District 189 released this statement through Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, executive director of communications and strategic partnerships.”

“The District does not publicly discuss personnel matters.

“School District 189 remains committed to the safety of students and staff. We continuously assess, respond, monitor and improve our safety and security protocols to keep our schools safe.”

Quinn could not be reached for comment.