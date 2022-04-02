Metro-east teen faces 8 arson charges linked to vehicle fires

A Columbia teenager has been arrested and charged with eight counts of felony arson in connection with fires being set in eight vehicles in Columbia, police said.

James T. Hines, 18, was charged with the offenses on Friday by Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer, according to a news release by Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon.

Hines was being held in the Monroe County Jail on Saturday in lieu of $100,000 bond.

“Thanks to all the citizens who provided surveillance footage, door-bell footage, etc. to help with the investigation and lead to the arrest,” Donjon said in the release.

The eight fires occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The police department said on its Facebook page that officers believe Hines acted alone.