Metro-east woman dead after Christmas Eve crash in rural Missouri

A woman from Dupo was killed in a Christmas Eve crash in rural Lawrence County, Missouri.

Mary L. Smith, 70, was the passenger in a 2010 Ford Fusion headed southbound on Route H, when the car failed to negotiate a sharp curve, left the road and struck an abandoned house, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday and Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Fusion was Irvin T. Smith, 75, who was transported to a Joplin area hospital with moderate injuries, accorind to the highway patrol.

Lawrence County is in southwest Missouri, about 41 miles west of Springfield