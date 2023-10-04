Metro to use former offenders to fight crime
Metro to use former offenders to fight crime
Metro to use former offenders to fight crime
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falters, GOP elites are hoping Youngkin will make a last-minute bid to halt Donald Trump's march to the 2024 Republican nomination.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
Weight is a factor in the length of the needle your injector uses, but you may have to advocate for it yourself.
If I could marry the amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask I would.
Some fans are upset about Jack Harlow's use of the 'ABG' term.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump file an appeal of a judge’s ruling that found him liable for financial fraud. Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis seeks a March 4 start date for the election interference trial and Rudy Giuliani files a defamation lawsuit against President Biden.
The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
Ships are enormous polluters, and companies are looking to wind as a viable method of propulsion to cut fuel use and achieve a more sustainable future.
A fatal stabbing in Brooklyn and the killing of a journalist in Philadelphia have deepened a sense of unease in some big cities.
Google officially announced the Pixel 2 on Wednesday during its ‘Made by Google Event’. Here is how the specs stack up against competitors in the wearables space.
Google announced new AI-powered features today for the new Pixel 8 series phones, such as Magic Editor, which enables background filling and subject repositioning, and Best Take, which combines multiple shots to create the best group photo. Magic Editor will let you tap or circle an object and then let it shift or resize the object. Magic Editor also uses generative AI to recreate the background when you shift the selected object.
Our first impressions of Google's latest flagships, including how to use the temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro.
Google announced today it will begin rolling out several new Pixel features, including the Pixel Fold’s dual-screen interpreter mode. The novel translation feature, which Engadget tested earlier this year, uses the phone’s folding display to translate both sides of a live conversation.
Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.
Okta, the U.S.-based identity management giant, announced today that it has acquired password management app, Uno. The company said that Uno's team will help speed up the public launch of the Okta Personal tier, a password manager for consumers. Uno, founded by former Google engineer Parteek Saran, launched an app earlier this year to make password management easier for users through a design-centric approach.
Physical security keys remain one of the best ways to secure user accounts, but the fact that new users have to register them before they can use them often adds quite a bit of friction. Yubico, the company behind the ubiquitous FIDO-certified YubiKeys, is now making this significantly easier by giving its enterprise users the ability to send pre-registered keys to employees. The new FIDO Pre-reg service is now in a limited access period, specifically for Okta customers in the U.S. (the company is making the announcement at Oktane, Okta's user conference).
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
Google has launched emoji reactions for Gmail — and, yes, that means you'll be able to react to emails like you can to instant messages.
Trevor Bauer and the first of four sexual assault accusers settled their litigation against each other Monday.