Metro to use former offenders to fight crime

Physical security keys remain one of the best ways to secure user accounts, but the fact that new users have to register them before they can use them often adds quite a bit of friction. Yubico, the company behind the ubiquitous FIDO-certified YubiKeys, is now making this significantly easier by giving its enterprise users the ability to send pre-registered keys to employees. The new FIDO Pre-reg service is now in a limited access period, specifically for Okta customers in the U.S. (the company is making the announcement at Oktane, Okta's user conference).