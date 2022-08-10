Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag

Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday.

The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school.

School officers said they quickly reacted to put the school on a hard lockdown, and their investigation led them to a student who had the guns in his backpack. Police said one of the guns went off when the student dropped the bag.

TRENDING STORIES:

The student is now in custody and faces pending charges, according to a letter sent home to parents.

The district said no one was harmed in the incident and everyone was safe.

“The very quick response of our law enforcement partners resulted in the lockdowns at McDonough High School and adjacent McDonough Middle School being lifted in order for school operations to proceed as normal,” the letter said.

IN OTHER NEWS:



