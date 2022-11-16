Metro Holdings First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: S$0.02 (vs S$0.022 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Metro Holdings (SGX:M01) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$53.9m (up 40% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: S$16.9m (down 7.9% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 31% (down from 48% in 1H 2022).

  • EPS: S$0.02 (down from S$0.022 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Metro Holdings shares are down 3.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Metro Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

