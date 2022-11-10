Metro jewelry store owners help police nab accused diamond thief

The owners of an Acworth jewelry store helped police bust a man who crossed state lines with a $95,000 diamond.

Brandon McNeece is facing theft and drug charges.

“Coming over the state lines with a $100,000 stolen diamond on a stolen motorcycle to sell a diamond here in Acworth, Georgia, is not something that happens often,” said Eric Mistretta, public information officer for the Acworth Police Department.

McNeece had active warrants in Tennessee when he walked into Celestial Jewelers in Acworth.

“It was a 9 1/2 carat diamond ring. The appraisal had the owner’s name clipped off and part of the address, but I was still able to read just enough of the address,” said Ronda Brummett, co-owner of Celestial Jewelers.

Brummett said she knew something was off. She found a phone number for the real owner through a Google search.

“My business partner called and found out that they did have this particular ring stolen,” Brummett said.

The ring is sentimental.

“The lady is in her 90s, and she is currently in the hospital and from my understanding wasn’t doing very well, and she wanted to wear her diamond and be wearing it in the event that she passed because it was so important to her,” Brummett said.

Brummett’s business partner called police.

“I came out and stalled him,” Brummett said.

Little did McNeece know police were on the way, but the story has a happy ending.

“You’re getting something very important back to the rightful owner,” Brummett said.

