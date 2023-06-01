Metro Kia, Hyundai drivers receive free wheel locks to help prevent thefts

Dozens of drivers are now better prepared to keep their cars from being stolen.

Thefts in metro Atlanta alone of Kias and Hyundais are up 66% this year compared to last year, and on Thursday, people tried to do something about it.

The goal was to save the owners from getting their cars stolen

Regina Scott drove her Kia to get her free wheel lock along with so many others.

She had her Kia stolen, which was then found and returned, and stolen again within weeks off Campbell Road.

“The second time they broke into it, there was a steering wheel lock on my car, and they popped the lock,” Scott said.

She was part of the dozens who signed up to try and get ahead of the challenge on social media where thieves steal the cars by hot-wiring them after following directions online.

So far in 2023, thieves have stolen more than 1,600 cars in the city. That’s up from 965 at this same time in 2022.

During Thursday’s event, preventing thieves from stealing Kias and Hyundais wasn’t the only message officials wanted to get out today.

“We get so many guns stolen out of vehicles. We have 800 guns stolen out of the city alone, so we want to focus on those crimes,” Atlanta Police Commander Maj. Antonio Clay said.

The social media challenge has garnered national attention. In fact, earlier this year, the car companies settled an Atlanta woman’s class action lawsuit.

Her attorneys said for 11 years, Kia and Hyundai knew it was selling cars without engine immobilizers. That prevents you from taking off without the key.

The companies agreed to pay $200 million to victims.

At Thursday’s event, people were just grateful to get the help they needed right now to try and keep their vehicles which they rely on every day.

“They are stealing cars even in my neighborhood, so I am really, really glad to get this today,” driver Dawn Holman said.

Families could get up to more than $900,000 for their losses including property damage, lost income, and car rentals.

Attorneys are in the process of documenting the agreement and will ask a judge to approve it by July 10, so money will be available after that.

