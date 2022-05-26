Metro man moves to Virginia in failed attempt to avoid Ga. child porn arrest

A metro Atlanta man who moved to Virginia has been arrested on child porn charges stemming from his time in Georgia.

Last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began investigating 29-year-old Geoffrey Jerome Heine’s online activity after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Heine’s Conyers home, and they seized his electronic devices. Evidence investigators found on his devices led to investigators getting five arrest warrants for sexual exploitation of children.

By the time investigators got the arrest warrants, Heine had moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The GBI gave the arrest warrants to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Heine was arrested in Virginia Beach and taken to Virginia Beach Correctional where he is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

