Metro man ordered to pay $1.3M for romance scam using ‘Words with Friends’ to lure in women

A Cobb County man is heading to prison and will be handing over more than a million dollars after being convicted in a romance fraud scheme.

Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, 47 of Kennesaw, was convicted by a federal jury in Arizona of conspiring to commit money laundering and sentenced to 130 months in prison.

Prosecutors say that between July 2019 and May 2020, Ighorhiohwunu was part of a scheme where Nigerian conspirators used fake identities online to find victims in the United States.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Scammers allegedly used dating websites and games like ‘Words with Friends’ to contact victims and strike up romantic relationships, prosecutors say.

Once relationships were established, the scammers would ask the victims for money for an emergency medical procedure and promised to repay the victim.

Prosecutors say Ighorhiohwunu was paid to help launder money from at least 10 victims as it was collected by the scammers.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Internet-based scams like this one starkly illustrate both the greed of the perpetrators and the generosity of the elderly victims,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino.

Ighorhiohwunu was also ordered to pay $1,342,150 in restitution to his victims and fined $25,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: