Metro man spends weeks trying to recover nearly $2K taken from bank account -- and he’s not alone

A metro Atlanta man said he’s spent weeks trying to recover nearly $2,000 taken from his bank account.

Luther Trawick told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that his bank, Wells Fargo, is denying his fraud claim.

He says the bank told him because a PIN was used to get his funds, it’s money he says he can’t get back.

“Nobody I know has that amount of money to just hand out, I need all of my money back,” Trawick said.

Channel 2 Investigates reported last month the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ranks Georgia number one for the amount of fraud reported in the third quarter of 2023.

The United States Secret Service says they’re seeing patterns where thieves are going after accounts that have minimal transaction activity.

Trawick says this was a secondary account for him.

“It’s not right for me to say hey who wants my pin number to go get $1,960 out of my bank account,” he said.

The government says individuals will gain access to your account by making small withdrawals or transactions to see if the account holder notices.

Trawick said a day before the unauthorized withdrawal he was alerted to fraud attempts on his account.

“This guy is asking me about all these transactions, and attempt transactions taking place and I’m like... wait,” Trawick told Lincoln.

Financial advisors say the best thing to do is to check your account daily for any suspicious activity.

After emailing Wells Fargo a spokesperson said they are looking into Trawick’s account.

