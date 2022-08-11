Metro man upset over cold McDonald’s fries arrested after police learn he’s wanted for murder

A dispute over cold McDonald’s French fries ended with a police chase and the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond who failed to appear in court.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the body camera footage of police arresting Antoine Sims on Aug. 5.

Kennesaw police responded to the restaurant at 2049 Cobb Parkway A customer, who identified himself as Sims, said he went inside the store after he received cold French fries and never got a receipt.

Sims and the manager both told police that they started yelling at each other and both of them called 911. The manager told police he wanted Sims to be removed for criminally trespassing.

In the body camera footage, one of the officers asks Sims to fill out the paperwork for a criminal trespass notice.

The video shows Sims asking if he is under arrest and the officer responds no. The officer directs Sims to fill the paperwork over by the car. Sims asks again if he is under arrest and tells police “I’m afraid of y’all sir.”

The officer tells Sims he will walk him through the paperwork.

“I know how to fill it out,” Sims responds. “Am I under arrest?”

“Yes, you are,” the officer said as Sims runs away.

The officer jumps in his car and begins to chase him. During the chase, Kennesaw dispatch told the officer that Sims had an active warrant for failure to appear for homicide out of Fulton County.

About 20 minutes later, officers locates Sims in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The body camera footage shows officers chase after Sims and one of them deployed his Taser with Sims falling immediately to the ground.

Sims faces a murder charge for the 2018 death of a woman found in a burning car.

Johns Creek police told Channel 2 that Adelisa Muratovic, 21, accompanied her boyfriend, Michael Smith, 20, and DeShaun Flournoy, 18, to the Retreat at Johns Creek apartments on Oct. 29, 2018. The group allegedly went to buy marijuana from Sims.

Johns Creek police said Muratovic was hit during the exchange of gunfire, and Sims drove her car to Lawrenceville and burned it with her body inside.

