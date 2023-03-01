Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Metro Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and mining company in Australia and China. The AU$44m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$50m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Metro Mining's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Metro Mining, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$35m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Metro Mining given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Metro Mining currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

