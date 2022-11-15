Metro Nashville Police officer shot during scuffle

A Metro Nashville Police Officer was shot during a scuffle Monday outside an Aspen Dental on Gallatin Pike North.

Officers Ben Williams and Madison Rolon approached a gray van that did not have tags with three individuals inside.

Don Aaron, a Metro Nashville Police spokesman, said one of the individuals, Elverto Chavez Jr. had an outstanding warrant when he ran from Williams and Rolon.

Chavez tripped over a curb and Williams then attempted to bring the man into custody.

Aaron said a struggle ensued and Chavez was able to get his hand on Rolon's gun and fire a shot, grazing her in the left foot. She was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment and was released Monday.

Police are investigating how Chavez was able to fire a shot from Rolon's holstered pistol.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Metro police officer shot during scuffle on Gallatin Pike North