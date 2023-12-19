Metro Phoenix could see light showers. Here's what to expect

Metro Phoenix could see light showers on Tuesday morning, with more rain forecasted for the evening.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the Tuesday showers would be relatively light and would mainly impact southcentral Arizona.

A larger storm system was expected to hit the state on Thursday evening and continue through Saturday morning, according to the weather service. Some areas could see up to 0.5-1 inch of rain from the storm.

