Metro Phoenix eviction filings were up significantly in 2023. Here's how much

Metro Phoenix eviction filings climbed to the second highest level in nearly 20 years during 2023.

Landlords filed to oust Valley renters 83,236 times last year, slightly below the record 83,687 in 2005, according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts. Maricopa County's population grew by more than 1.3 million people from 2000 to 2020, according to census data.

The number of eviction filings in 2023 was about 23% higher than the year before. There were roughly 67,500 eviction filings in Maricopa County in 2022.

Evictions typically slow during the holidays. In December, there were 7,106 filings against Phoenix-area tenants. Eviction filings hit a monthly record of 7,948 in October.

The average judgment that tenants owed in 2023 was $3,188.51. That’s down from $3,453.80 in 2022.

Valley rents jumped 30% in 2021 but started ticking down a bit in late 2022, which could explain part of the lower judgment amount last year.

Higher rents, inflation and metro Phoenix’s housing shortage are the biggest drivers behind the increase in evictions and the growing number of people without homes.

How many renters lost homes

Most eviction cases are ruled in favor of landlords, but not all, so eviction filings aren’t a tally of how many tenants are forced out.

Justice Courts spokesperson Scott Davis said it’s “unknowable” how many tenants lose their rentals for multiple reasons.

Landlords can file to evict but let renters stay if they pay what they owe.

Also, some renters move out “when the threat of an eviction looms,” Davis said.

Those are called informal evictions by housing advocates and are impossible to track.

Legal help for renters

Legislation to tackle Arizona's affordable housing and homelessness crisis is in the works and will include bills to provide more renter protection, financing for affordable housing developments and moderate rent increases.

On Thursday, a group of Democratic legislators announced the housing bills they will start introducing next week.

In the works: Bills to tackle Arizona housing crisis with casitas and tax credits

Last fall, Arizona gave four nonprofits $5 million to provide legal help to renters facing eviction.

Community Legal Services based in Phoenix was slated to receive $2.4 million, and $1.3 million was allocated to Southern Arizona Legal Aid. DNA People's Legal Services and the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education were each set to get $600,000.

The courts provide eviction-related information for tenants and landlords at www.justicecourts.maricopa.gov and www.azcourts.gov/eviction.

Also, azevictionhelp.org explains the legal eviction process and lists resources for help.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: In 2023, metro Phoenix eviction filings hit highest level since 2005