Metro Phoenix LGBTQ community mourns after death of Oklahoma teen: 'You're not alone'

Metro Phoenix residents gathered to remember Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old Oklahoma student who died after being a fight in a school bathroom, and continue pushing for change.

Tami Stass, a parent of two LGBTQ people and executive director of AZTYPO, said anti-trans legislation is "sweeping the nation" and affecting Arizona's LGBTQ community.

"People are really upset. We're seeing so many anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ bills introduced here in the Arizona state legislature," said Stass. "It's creating a culture of hate. And it's hate directed at a very marginalized population."

Benedict, who identified as nonbinary and used they/them pronouns, was involved in an altercation with three girls that broke out earlier this month in a high school bathroom. They had been bullied in the past due to their gender identity, according to their family.

Benedict's death, while still under investigation, has prompted vigils across the country and heightened awareness for LGBTQ-related issues, according to the Associated Press.

The vigil Wednesday night at First Congregational United Church of Christ in downtown Phoenix brought nearly 100 members of the community together to pay their respects for Benedict.

'Be their authentic selves'

Rev. Susan Valiquette, who helped organize the vigil, has been the pastor of First Church UCC for the past five years. She said it was important for the community to "bear witness to the sadness" of Benedict's family and to acknowledge their life.

"Our hope for (Benedict's) family is that, while we are complete strangers to them, they know somebody in another part of the U.S. is gathering and speaking Nex's name," said Valiquette. "And joining them in their grief."

Owasso student Nex Benedict

First Church UCC, which opened more than 100 years ago, committed to being "open and affirming" for LGBTQ individuals in 2003. Its congregation is "a strong, supportive group of people," Valiquette said.

"We allow people to fully develop the way God has created them," said Valiquette. "We see and acknowledge their fullness and humanity."

For Valiquette, allowing the congregation to be "their authentic selves" remains at the forefront of First Church, where topics involving justice and inclusion are thoroughly discussed.

Following the vigil, guests were invited to stay and continue to share their condolences. A certified grief specialist was onsite to help attendees mourn.

Pushing against 'anti-LGBTQ' legislation

The event, which was initiated by a Valley mother of a nonbinary teen, featured several guest speakers who represented different LGBTQ support groups and organizations, many of whom voiced frustrations toward "a failure to protect LGBTQ-identifying children."

Stass, a mother of a transgender man and a nonbinary-identifying individual, is part of a group of parents and caregivers who "warned legislature" that an incident like Benedict's would happen in Arizona if government policies don't change to protect LGBTQ people.

"This hate has consequences," said Stass. "The consequence, unfortunately, is the loss of life."

Stass is the executive director of AZTYPO, a peer-to-peer support group for parents and caregivers of gender-diverse youth, who has advocated for the community for years. LGBTQ youth are at higher risk of experiencing hate, violence and discrimination compared with their gender-conforming contemporaries, she said.

"The narrative that trans youth are the aggressors in our schools and our communities is just false," Stass said.

While nondiscrimination ordinances have been enacted in cities, including Phoenix and Tempe, it's municipalities that don't have these laws in place that endanger LGBTQ youth the most, according to Stass.

In addition to creating safe spaces to gather, Stass also encouraged other Valley residents to "join the fight," urging community members to disrupt anti-LGBTQ legislature and fight for their rights.

"(LGBTQ individuals) need protections," said Stass. "If they don't, we're going to continue to have vigils like this."

Arizona politics: Proposal targeting trans students designed to bypass veto fails in Arizona Senate

'This cannot happen anymore'

Valiquette went on to explain the difficulties of expressing public support for the LGBTQ community due to the "current political climate," citing "ignorance and hate" stemming from both state and federal government that she believes makes people feel unsafe to raise their voice.

"I think it really comes from not understanding," said Valiquette. "The expectation should be that we treat each other with humanity, respect, and dignity. And that we seek to really understand people's stories through an openness of spirit."

Ryan Anderson, a transgender man involved with Phoenix's Queer Center, said misinformation and "being different" is often why LGBTQ-identifying people become targets of violence and discrimination.

"We cannot lose any more young people," said Anderson. "It could've been me. It could've been any one of my friends. This cannot happen anymore."

Anderson encouraged vigil attendees to vote, as much of the progress toward LGBTQ recognition and rights has been erased due to legislation.

Despite his feelings of "utter despair," Anderson said the fight for awareness continues. Those who struggle with identity and harassment should lean on their communities and "put one foot in front of the other," he added.

"All we are trying to do is live our lives, just like everybody else," said Anderson.

'You're not alone'

Stass, a schoolteacher, said the assault and death of Benedict hits particularly close to home.

"Anytime tragedy strikes, it's really hard as a parent to not reflect on your own child's experience and what they went through," said Stass. "It's the support of teachers as educators that helps keep kids safe … and it breaks my heart that Nex didn't have that."

Throughout the event, vigil speakers all expressed that those being bullied or harrassed for their gender or identity should seek out resources and "find people who share the same experience."

"You're not alone. You have a huge community behind you," said Stass. "There are people that want to see you in this world. It's a better place with you in it."

Resources for LGBTQ members and advocates in metro Phoenix

Southwest Center: Arizona's home for affordable primary health care and wellness for LGBTQ+ individuals.

AZTYPO: A support group for parents and caregivers of LGBTQ+ and gender-expansive youth that works with educational institutions and connects families to resources in the Valley.

Queer Center: An LGBTQ+ organization that serves the Phoenix Metro area through gender-affirming programming and events.

Trans Spectrum of Arizona: Provides support and resources for the trans community and their allies.

One-n-ten: A nonprofit that focuses on serving the Valley's LGBTQ youth.

GLSEN Arizona: Supports LGBTQ+ students' rights to a safe and inclusive academic environment through a network of educators.

Pride Guide Arizona: An LGBTQ+ travel and resource guide that connects individuals to different businesses, events and organizations across the state.

Beacon of Hope Counseling Services: A Gilbert-based mental health clinic that specializes in LGBTQ-related issues for all ages.

Phoenix Pride: An annual event that promotes unity and visibility for LGBTQ individuals while also providing education and resources through its festivals and parades.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Metro Phoenix LGBTQ community mourns Nex Benedict