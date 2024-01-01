Metro Phoenix sees pollution advisory to start 2024. Here's what to know about air quality

Metro Phoenix began 2024 with a high pollution advisory as celebrations from New Year's Eve plagued the first day of the year.

According to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, New Year's Day typically sees some of the worst air quality levels of the year in Phoenix, thanks to firework displays from the night before.

"In 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2021, New Year's Day air quality ended up in the Very Unhealthy AQI category," ADEQ meteorologist Matt Pace said in the group's forecast.

Pace said that since 2014, only a 2018 dust storm caused worse air quality than what was seen in 2021.

Monday's PM 2.5 or smoke forecast for the Phoenix area was listed at 176 which exceeds the federal health standard.

"At the levels we're forecasting on New Year's Day, everyone can begin to experience impacts," Pace said.

🚨 An HPA is currently in place for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. A major contributor to poor air quality is FIREWORKS 💥 #AZAir #GivetheGiftofCleanAir #AZWX pic.twitter.com/Hu6M6UU7b8 — Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (@ArizonaDEQ) December 29, 2023

When can you light fireworks in Arizona?

According to the city of Phoenix website, the sale of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed from:

April 25 through May 6

May 20 through July 6

December 10 through January 3

Two days before the first day of Diwali through the third day of Diwali each year

As for the use of those fireworks, that is permitted through:

May 4 until May 6

June 24 until July 6

December 26 until Jan 3

The second and third days of Diwali of each year

In general, residents can light up fireworks between the hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. during these days, but they are allowed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on December 31 to Jan 1 and July 4 to July 5 of each year.

Per state law, people are not allowed to light fireworks on public property including parks, streets and sidewalks.

