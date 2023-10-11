Metro police arrest man who allegedly left wallet in stolen car

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a 19-year-old is behind bars and facing a felony charge after he left his wallet inside a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10 officers were sent to Grovesnor Road in Antioch to respond to reports about a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a green Kia Soul that had the wrong tag displayed. An arrest report states that the vehicle came back as stolen after officers ran the VIN number through state listings.

Law enforcement at the scene reportedly made contact with the residents who were inside the home next to where the car was parked, and then began a search of the stolen vehicle.

During the search, an officer found a black wallet in the driver’s door with a Tennessee driver’s license that belonged to 19-year-old Ronald Parnell Alexander. An arrest report states that Alexander was one of the residents police made contact with at the home next to the stolen vehicle.

According to court documents, police went back to the residence and told Alexander to exit the home and put his hands behind back. Officers said that’s when he fled out of the home and ran into a wood line.

Authorities reported that Alexander eventually gave up and was taken into custody. Alexander allegedly admitted to officers that he drove the stolen vehicle and knew the vehicle was stolen. He also told officers that he was given the car by another man to use before the two of them were to sell it, per the affidavit.

Alexander was charged with felony theft of a vehicle and evading arrest. He remains in Metro Jail on a $27,000 bond.

