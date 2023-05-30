Metro police chief says ‘poor policies’ by retailers making thieves more brazen

We are seeing new video of the moment a group of robbers raided a metro Lululemon store, stealing thousands of dollars in clothes.

Peachtree City police shared the video with Channel 2′s Michael Seiden.

The group of alleged thieves raided the store in Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County but were arrested in Peachtree City after police said they committed similar crimes there.

The thefts ultimately led to the firing of two employees after management said they violated store policy.

Following Seiden’s original story, he got a call from the Peachtree City Police Department expressing concern over this type of crime.

“This is not just Lululemon. This is a retail industry issue right now,” Peachtree City Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said.

