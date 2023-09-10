1 dead, 1 hospitalized after gas station shooting in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a gas station shooting in the east Las Vegas valley, according to Metro police.

On Sunday around 12:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3200 block of South Fremont Street near Sahara Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the gas station. Officers then discovered another victim in his 20s who had been shot east of the gas station in the parking lot of a dealership, police said.

Metro police are investigating a homicide in the east Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

Both men were taken to a local hospital where the man in his 20s succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The man in his 40s sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is still being treated at the hospital.

According to police, the man in his 40s was parked outside of the gas station in a silver SUV when the victim and another man drove into the gas station in a blue sedan, parking about 4 spaces away from him.

Shortly after the blue sedan parked, the man in his 40s got out of his SUV and began to shoot at the two men in the blue sedan. One of the two men began to shoot back at him and then fled eastbound to the dealership parking lot.

The victim in his 20s fell in the dealership parking due to being shot and the other man, described as wearing a white shirt, continued to flee eastbound and is unaccounted for at this time, police said.

The man in his 40s was taken into custody at the hospital.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if all the men knew each other prior to the shooting, according to Las Vegas police.

