Metro police investigate shooting in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting in the west Las Vegas valley.

On Friday around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, the found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It is unknown at this time if police have arrested a suspect. This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

