Metro police investigating deadly crash along Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has launched an investigation into an early morning crash near Trinity Lane that left at least one person dead.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 in the 1400 block of Brick Church Pike.

Police said a vehicle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it missed the curve, crashed through a ditch, and landed in a nearby car lot.

No additional details have been released about this deadly incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

