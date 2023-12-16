Metro police looking for woman who tried to kidnap young child in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police is looking for a woman who attempted to kidnap a child Friday afternoon.

The attempt happened around 1:30 p.m. on 900 Southern Ave. in Southeast, D.C. The woman tried to take a young child from a stroller aboard the P12 route on a Metrobus.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 962-2121. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and/or indictment of the woman.

