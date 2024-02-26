Metro police: Man dead following shooting along Rio Vista Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives have launched an investigation into a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in Madison.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was called in shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 from the 300 block of Rio Vista Drive.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 a man was found shot after “an apparent exchange of gunfire.” The man — whose identity has yet to be shared — reportedly died at the hospital.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

