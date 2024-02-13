Metro police officers arrest thieves accused of attempting early morning mail heist

Peachtree City police said they arrested thieves who attempted to perform an early morning mail heist.

The thieves broke into mailboxes at the Camden Apartments on Merrick Drive on Tuesday, according to police.

Then at 4:30 a.m., police located the suspects at a traffic light, stopped them and took them into custody.

Officers said the theft was to perform identity fraud and they believe those who stole the mail have done it in other states as well.

Officers said the mail was recovered but it will take a while to sort out all the stolen mail.

“So, the good news is bad people are in jail, and the bad news is your mail may be delayed a bit,” police wrote.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Peachtree City police to confirm the suspects’ names.

The unidentified suspects are currently in Fayette County jail.

