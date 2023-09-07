Metro police search for 2 suspects accused of burglarizing east Las Vegas valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing a business in the east Las Vegas valley.

On Aug. 24 around 9:20 p.m., the suspects allegedly burglarized an open business near the 2000 block of South Nellis Boulevard near Sahara Avenue, police said.

The first suspect is described as a black man, around 6’0”, medium build, last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants.

Suspect accused of burglarizing business in east valley on Aug. 24, 2023 (LVMPD)

The second suspect is described as a black adult, around 5’8”, heavy build, last seen wearing a black mask, black hoodies and gray sweatpants.

Suspect accused of burglarizing business in east valley on Aug. 24, 2023 (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

