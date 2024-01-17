Metro police search for suspect involved in battery on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect involved in a battery that occurred near a Las Vegas Strip property.
The battery occurred on Oct. 13, 2023 outside a Strip property, according to Metro police.
If you have any information on the suspect, contact Detective Kolinoski at A16751K@LVMPD.COM or call 702-828-1952. You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers of NV at (702) 385-5555.
